Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur

Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:40 AM IST

Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district

When the accused approached the complainant on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. They took the accused to the police station where they were arrested (Representative Image/Ht file)
ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur

Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening.

The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. They were allegedly ‘forcing’ the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district, to “join the fold of Christianity.”

The complainant, who works at a poultry farm in Kalanaur with other members of his family, said, “The accused would visit me at the poultry farm, and insist that I go to church. I refused, and told them not to visit me. However, they again came to me on Sunday evening, and asked me why I had not come. They also asked me to discard my faith and embrace Christianity,” the complainant said in the FIR.

When the accused approached the complainant on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. They took the accused to the police station where they were arrested.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media. In the clip, a member of a Sikh organisation could be heard saying, “This is clear proof of forced conversions. Genuine Christian spiritual leaders should take serious note of these ‘fake pastors’, and take measures to stop this practice (of forced religious conversions) to maintain communal harmony between the Sikhs and Christians.”

Kalanaur station house officer Manjit Singh said, “A case was registered under Section Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.”

  • Bittu Singh, a resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, was on the run since Moose Wala’s murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29. (HT Photo)

    Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana

    A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday. A resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, Bittu Singh, was on the run since Moose Wala's murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29.

  • Two pistols (7.65 mm and .32 mm), a revolver, and two sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, while their vehicles – two bikes and a scooter – have been impounded. (HT File)

    Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held

    Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday. The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. The accused had procured their arms from a resident of Kartarpur, Vijay Kumar, the SSP said.

  • Balwant Singh Rajoana is a death row convict in the 1995 case of the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh. He has been serving in jail for the last 27 years and is currently lodged in the Central Jail, Patiala. The SGPC and SAD have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. (HT File Photo)

    22 Sikh prisoners, six of them convicts in Beant assassination case, are behind bars

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. Lodged in prisons of different states, they were convicted in terror cases. Eight of them have been in jail for 20 years or more.

  • A large number of ex-servicemen marched towards the venue with black strips on their red turbans to mark their protest over the scrapping of the GoG scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes (HT PHOTO)

    Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme in Punjab

    The state-level event organised to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur was punctuated by a massive protest by ex-servicemen over the scrapping of the Guardians of Governance scheme on Monday. Chief guest cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari kept waiting in his car for nearly 40 minutes. Later, the minister and his convoy were escorted to an alternative entrance, the route to which is under the supervision of the army.

  • The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Punjab. (HT File)

    Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates

    The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates. Warring did not respond to calls.

