close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for impersonation in competitive exams in Chandigarh

Two held for impersonation in competitive exams in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Two cases were registered following the complaint of Naresh Kumar, superintendent of Government Model High School, Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Police registered three cases of cheating during various competitive exams in Chandigarh on Monday.

Complainant lodged a complaint against one Sunny, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential School exam at the government school in Chandigarh on Monday, but his biometric did not match. (Getty image)
Complainant lodged a complaint against one Sunny, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential School exam at the government school in Chandigarh on Monday, but his biometric did not match. (Getty image)

Two cases were registered following the complaint of Naresh Kumar, superintendent of Government Model High School, Police Lines, Sector 26.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He lodged a complaint against one Sunny, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) exam at the government school on Monday, but his biometric did not match.

In a similar case registered at the Sector-39 police station, Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, reported that one Vikram Lohan, a resident of Bheni Amirpur village in Hisar, Haryana, appeared for the exam in place of actual applicant Balwinder Singh, a resident of Hasinga village, Fatehabad.

Following the complaints, police arrested both the impersonators. In addition, the principal of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, in his complaint, told police that an applicant was using an electronic device during the exam for the post of hostel warden.

The accused was identified as Ankit and a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out