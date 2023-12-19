Two held for impersonation in competitive exams in Chandigarh

Police registered three cases of cheating during various competitive exams in Chandigarh on Monday. Complainant lodged a complaint against one Sunny, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential School exam at the government school in Chandigarh on Monday, but his biometric did not match. (Getty image)

Two cases were registered following the complaint of Naresh Kumar, superintendent of Government Model High School, Police Lines, Sector 26.

He lodged a complaint against one Sunny, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) exam at the government school on Monday, but his biometric did not match.

In a similar case registered at the Sector-39 police station, Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, reported that one Vikram Lohan, a resident of Bheni Amirpur village in Hisar, Haryana, appeared for the exam in place of actual applicant Balwinder Singh, a resident of Hasinga village, Fatehabad.

Following the complaints, police arrested both the impersonators. In addition, the principal of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, in his complaint, told police that an applicant was using an electronic device during the exam for the post of hostel warden.

The accused was identified as Ankit and a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.