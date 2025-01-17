Two held for killing man in Hansi

The Hansi police on Friday claimed to have solved the mystery of a blind murder that took place four days ago with the arrest of two persons. Virender helped throw Pankaj into the canal suspecting that he had died, said the SHO. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Virender, a resident of Sardulgarh in Punjab’s Mansa and presently living in Hansi, and Manjeet of Fatehabad. The accused were produced before a local court which sent them to two-day police remand.

Hansi city police station house officer (SHO) Sadanand said that they have recovered the knife used in the crime. The SHO said that during the probe, the accused told them that the deceased Pankaj of Siwani in Bhiwani district had illicit relations with Virender’s wife.

“After suspecting Pankaj’s relations with his wife, the main accused Virender hatched a conspiracy to kill him. He called Pankaj to Hisar civil hospital on January 13 telling him that the former’s brother is undergoing an operation. Then, he asked Pankaj to accompany him to bring money from Hansi. The accused told his brother and friend Manjeet to stay in Hansi,” the SHO added.

The SHO said that the accused Virender took Pankaj to Hansi’s Radhika Factory where his brother and friend Manjeet were waiting for them with an e-rickshaw.

“Then all of them went straight to a canal, where Virender had an argument with Pankaj over illicit relations with his wife. Suddenly, Manjeet attacked Pankaj with a knife. Virender helped throw Pankaj into the canal suspecting that he had died. Once they left the place, Pankaj came out of the canal and came onto a road. Some passerby rushed him to civil hospital, Hansi from where doctors referred him to Agrasen medical college in Agroha. He died on the way to medical college,” the SHO added.