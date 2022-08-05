Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal

Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Cybercrime team of Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people. Police have also recovered 69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop
The accused who were allegedly running a fake lottery racket have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The accused who were allegedly running a fake lottery racket have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The cybercrime team of the Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people with lucrative offers. The police have also recovered 69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop. They used to create digital bank accounts of the victims to make them confident about their prize money. The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP. They were arrested on August 1 and were taken on four days’ police remand.

Other short stories

48 country-made pistols, cartridges seized; one held

Rohtak The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested an accused, who was involved in the manufacturing and selling of illegal weapons from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and recovered 48 country-made pistols, 17 cartridges and material used in making illegal weapons from his possession. The accused has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. A spokesman of Haryana police said a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) Narnual had arrested the accused Tahir from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

Three held in blackmailing case

Rohtak The Narwana police in Jind on Thursday arrested three persons while accepting 50,000 from a person, against whom they have filed a case of making one of them hostage and under relevant Sections of the SC/ST Act, in lieu of compromising in the case. Those arrested are Praveen, Vicky and Rajender of Chopra Patti village. Narwana city SHO Ramniwas said one of the accused Praveen had filed a case of making him hostage against co-villager Dharmender. “He along with one another had extorted 25,000 each from Dharmender on the pretext of signing a compromise memo. Now, Praveen sought 50,000 again and today we formed a team and arrested the trio while accepting the amount and blackmailing Dharmender,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali.

  • Hand, foot and mouth disease is a self-limiting disease and the infection lasts for around 7- 10 days. It can be prevented by following hand hygiene practices to break the chain of infection. (Shutterstock)

    Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected

    Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation.

  • NGT observed that residents living in the vicinity of Ghaggar don’t have access to clean and potable water as the groundwater is critically polluted.

    NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river

    The principal bench of National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river. Advocate-cum-social activist, Sunaina, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.

  • The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Raman Balasubramanium, former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), in a corruption case related to sale of plots. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others

    The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Raman Balasubramanium, in a corruption case related to sale of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.

  • In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house at Hisar’s Hansi around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife and his mother. He took them to a hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them dead. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked

    A woman and Supriya's mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar's Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and hher mother-in-law Geeta Yadav

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out