Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal
The cybercrime team of the Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people with lucrative offers. The police have also recovered ₹69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop. They used to create digital bank accounts of the victims to make them confident about their prize money. The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP. They were arrested on August 1 and were taken on four days’ police remand.
Other short stories
48 country-made pistols, cartridges seized; one held
Three held in blackmailing case
Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali.
Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected
Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation.
NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river
The principal bench of National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river. Advocate-cum-social activist, Sunaina, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.
Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others
The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Raman Balasubramanium, in a corruption case related to sale of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.
Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked
A woman and Supriya's mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar's Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and hher mother-in-law Geeta Yadav
