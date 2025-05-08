Menu Explore
Two held for thrashing58-year-old to death in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 08, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The victim, identified as Pal Singh, worked as a gardener at the Government Polytechnic College in Khooni Majra village

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating a 58-year-old man to death on Tuesday evening, said police.

The complaint was filed on the statement of victim's son Manpreet Singh. (File)
The complaint was filed on the statement of victim’s son Manpreet Singh. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Karanveer Singh and Jatinder Singh, alias Jotu, they added.

The victim, identified as Pal Singh, worked as a gardener at the Government Polytechnic College in Khooni Majra village.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son Manpreet said that the incident happened when his father was having a conversation with a few people from the village near the Deh Kalan-Badala bus stand, when the accused Karanveer Singh, Navdeep Singh, alias Nav, Jatinder Singh, alias Jotu, Nannu, Sanveer and 4–5 unidentified youths arrived at the spot armed with sticks, lathis and iron rods and attacked his father, who collapsed and lost consciousness, Manpreet said. The attackers fled after people started gathering. “After I was informed, I rushed to the scene and, with the help of people, took my father to Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

Based on Manpreet’s statement, police have registered a case against Karanveer Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Nannu, Sanveer, and 4–5 unknown individuals.

DSP Karan Singh Sandhu confirmed the arrests. Both were produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody. Raids are ongoing to locate the remaining accused.

