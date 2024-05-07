Two held in Pinjore with arms

Police on Sunday arrested two persons with arms from near HMT colony, Pinjore. Detective staff of Panchkula police, acting on a tip-off, was patrolling near HMT colony, Pinjore, and arrested the accused with arms. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Naveen of Surajpur, Panchkula and Kunal of Kharak Mangoli. Naveen was also carrying a cash reward of ₹5,000 in a kidnapping case.

Detective staff of Panchkula police, acting on a tip-off, was patrolling near HMT colony, Pinjore, and arrested the accused with arms.

Police recovered a pistol from Naveen with 5 live cartridges and a country-made weapon .315 bore with 5 live cartridges from Kunal.

A case under Arms Act was registered at Pinjore police station. The accused were produced before the court on Monday and sent to 7-day police remand.

Accused Kunal already had an Arms Act case registered against him while Naveen, a history-sheeter, is named as accused in 10 cases of murder and dacoity.

Out on bail, Naveen was wanted in kidnapping of mining contractor

“Naveen, already convicted in a murder case in Ambala and had spent 10 years in jail and was presently out on bail. He was wanted by Panchkula police in the April 5 kidnapping case and carries ₹5,000 cash reward,” said inspector Nirmal Singh, in-charge of detective staff, Panchkula police.

In his complaint, Rishi Pal, 50, presently staying in Rajjipur village in Pinjore told police that on April 5 at about 9.30 pm, 7 to 8 boys barged into his house. They were armed with pistols, rods and sticks and called out his name. They dragged him at gunpoint into an XUV 500. The gang then drove towards the Panchkula-Zirkapur highway, stopped in a secluded area and asked him for money. When he refused, the accused assaulted him and told him to call his relative Manjit Kaur, asking her to get ₹25 lakh. Manjit, with her son, came to the pre-decided place-- Majar in Devi Nagar on the Kalka-Shimla highway and handed over ₹21.5 lakh to the accused. The accused, after getting the money, threw out Pal at Tau Devi Lal stadium near Sector 21, Panchkula.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at Pinjore police station.