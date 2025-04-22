Two held with 137 kg poppy husk in Rohtak

A Verna car carrying 137kg poppy husk was intercepted in Rohtak’s Anandpur village on Sunday night and two people were arrested, police said. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet of Sangrur and Ekpreet, a resident of Barnala in Punjab (HT File)

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said that a Verna car was intercepted by the police team from Bahu Akbarpur police station after getting a tip-off and two Punjab based drug peddlers were arrested.

“The accused have been identified as Gurpreet of Sangrur and Ekpreet, a resident of Barnala in Punjab. They were coming from the Delhi side and travelling towards Punjab to sell the poppy husk. The police team has recovered 137 kg poppy husk from their car. The duo was arrested, and the car was seized. They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” the spokesperson added.