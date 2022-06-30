Two held with 151g heroin in Yamunanagar

Two bike-borne men were arrested with 151g heroin in Sector 17 on Wednesday. The accused Tarun of Yamunanagar and Lakhwinder of Ambala were in possession of 101.5g and 50g of the contraband, respectively. A police spokesperson said this was the first heroin seizure in the district this year. Cell in-charge Rakesh said, “The accused had recently returned from abroad and had rented an accommodation in Sector 17. They were on their way to deliver drugs to Mustafabad, when they were arrested, following a tip off.” He said the duo was also addicted to drugs. HTC

More short notes from the region:

3 polytechnic students injured in clash

Rohtak: Three students of a government polytechnic college in Hisar sustained injuries after they were attacked by another group with sharp-edged weapons at the college canteen on Wednesday. An official of the polytechnic college said three students were attacked by five students of another group after a verbal spat. “The injured have been discharged from the Civil hospital after getting treatment. The injured students refused to reveal the identity of the attackers and they decided not to lodge a complaint against them,” the official added. However, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said they have not received any complaint in this regard till the filing of the report.

Husband, brother booked for attacking woman in Rohtak

Rohtak: A woman was allegedly attacked with an iron blade by her husband and brother at a village in Rohtak after she refused to give divorce, said police.In her complaint to the police, Rekha, a resident of Sonepat’s Kathura village, said she had married Sonu in 2015. “My husband has been mounting pressure on me to take divorce. On Wednesday, he along with my brother Adarsh came to my sister’s house in a Rohtak village. They attacked me with an iron blade,” she added. Investigating officer Suresh Kumar of Kalanaur police station said the woman has been undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).