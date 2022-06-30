Two held with 151g heroin in Yamunanagar
Two bike-borne men were arrested with 151g heroin in Sector 17 on Wednesday. The accused Tarun of Yamunanagar and Lakhwinder of Ambala were in possession of 101.5g and 50g of the contraband, respectively. A police spokesperson said this was the first heroin seizure in the district this year. Cell in-charge Rakesh said, “The accused had recently returned from abroad and had rented an accommodation in Sector 17. They were on their way to deliver drugs to Mustafabad, when they were arrested, following a tip off.” He said the duo was also addicted to drugs. HTC
More short notes from the region:
3 polytechnic students injured in clash
Rohtak: Three students of a government polytechnic college in Hisar sustained injuries after they were attacked by another group with sharp-edged weapons at the college canteen on Wednesday. An official of the polytechnic college said three students were attacked by five students of another group after a verbal spat. “The injured have been discharged from the Civil hospital after getting treatment. The injured students refused to reveal the identity of the attackers and they decided not to lodge a complaint against them,” the official added. However, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said they have not received any complaint in this regard till the filing of the report.
Husband, brother booked for attacking woman in Rohtak
Rohtak: A woman was allegedly attacked with an iron blade by her husband and brother at a village in Rohtak after she refused to give divorce, said police.In her complaint to the police, Rekha, a resident of Sonepat’s Kathura village, said she had married Sonu in 2015. “My husband has been mounting pressure on me to take divorce. On Wednesday, he along with my brother Adarsh came to my sister’s house in a Rohtak village. They attacked me with an iron blade,” she added. Investigating officer Suresh Kumar of Kalanaur police station said the woman has been undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
