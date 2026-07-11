Xavi recalls Lionel Messi moment while explaining Lamine Yamal hype: 'The same thing happened'

Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the biggest stars in world football despite being only 18. The Barcelona winger is already a key player for both club and country, carrying Spain's hopes at the FIFA World Cup with a series of influential performances. His rise has been remarkable. Yamal made his Barcelona debut at the age of 15 after then-manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez put his faith in the teenager. Since then, he has developed into one of the team's most important players. His outstanding performances last season earned him a second-place finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings, highlighting his rapid progress. With his fearless style, creativity and ability to change games, comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi have become inevitable. While Yamal is still only at the beginning of his career, many already believe he has everything needed to become one of the defining footballers of his generation. Lamine is amongst one of the best players in the world at the moment. (AP)

Recalling Yamal's early days at Barcelona, Xavi revealed that the excitement around the teenager reminded him of the buzz he had once heard about Messi. The former Barcelona manager said Yamal made an immediate impression the first time he watched him, leaving no doubt that he was ready for a bigger stage.

"I heard about him around Barcelona before I saw him. People were talking about this boy - and the same thing had happened to me with Leo (Messi)," wrote Xavi in ​​his column in The Athletic. "I was told there was an Argentinian who played really well, who stood out and so on, and with Lamine practically the same thing happened to me.

"The first time I saw him was in a youth match the club had recorded for us. He was 15 and put in a brilliant performance that day, providing two assists and scoring a goal. He did everything. I thought, ‘B****y hell, we don’t have anyone like this up front’."

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Xavi also explained why he had no hesitation in handing Yamal his Barcelona debut at such a young age. The former coach said the teenager stood out from his very first training session with the senior squad, impressing everyone with his decision-making, composure and ability to perform without fear.

"This boy came along to train aged 15 and you could already see something different, something special. He dribbled really well. He made excellent decisions, he rarely made mistakes. That’s what surprised me most during the rondo drills, the positional games, and the matches we played with the first team. He didn’t make a mistake. We treated him very well, we gave him a very good contract, we spoke to his agent, and from there I was able to give him his debut, because I could see he was ready. I could really see that," he wrote.

“There are many similarities with Leo”: Xavi on Lamine Yamal The Spanish great also acknowledged the similarities between Yamal and Lionel Messi but urged people not to burden the teenager with constant comparisons. While praising Yamal's extraordinary talent and leadership at just 18, the former Barcelona manager said the winger deserves to be recognised for his own qualities rather than being measured against the club's greatest-ever player.

"There are many similarities with Leo," Xavi admitted. "But I don’t think we’re doing the boy any favours by comparing him to the greatest of all time - it puts extra pressure on him. Lamine knows he’s different. You can tell when you watch him and are around him. Just as Leo knew he was different. He’s a leader on the pitch who makes the difference at 18 - something we’ve only seen with Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and maybe Ronaldo, ‘O Fenomeno’. He’s 18 and has already won three La Liga titles, a European Championship and is in the World Cup quarter-finals," he added.

Looking ahead, Xavi backed the 18-year-old to become the defining player of his generation. He said the teenager already ranks among the very best of his peers and believes the next 15 to 20 years of football could belong to him if he maintains the same hunger and dedication.

"He could be the star of an era, provided his ambition, attitude and determination are right. We’re looking at a world-class star who could be the best player of his generation. He’s already - if not the best - among the top five of his generation. But for me, he is different. The next 15 to 20 years belong to Lamine, if he wants," he said.