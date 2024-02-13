 Two held with 2kg opium in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two held with 2kg opium in Ludhiana

Two held with 2kg opium in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Jeeta of Muradpur in Moga and Sharad Patidar of Mandsor in Madhya Pradesh

The anti-narcotic cell-2 of police commissionerate here arrested two persons and recovered 2kg opium from their possession.

The police also seized a car in which they were smuggling the contraband on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police also seized a car in which they were smuggling the contraband on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Jeeta of Muradpur in Moga and Sharad Patidar of Mandsor in Madhya Pradesh.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that the police arrested the accused near Ishar Nagar following a tip-off. The police stopped a Toyota Etios car crossing from the area for checking. When frisked, the police recovered 2kg opium from their possession.

A case under sections 18B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station.

During investigation, the police found that the accused Amarjit is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling. He is a driver.

Police said that Sharad was a farmer. After facing losses, he indulged in drug peddling to make some easy money.

