Two injured after three men open fire at them in Hisar
: Two persons sustained injuries after three men allegedly opened fire at them from a close range in broad day light in Hisar’s Mangali village on Saturday.
The injured have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Pawan, both residents of Mangali village.
The police have arrested one of the three accused, Vinu alias Vinny, of the same village, while two other assailants managed to flee. The police recovered three country-made pistols from Vinu.
Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident occurred at 11 am when Rahul and Pawan were sitting at a bike company in the village.
“Three bike-borne assailants shot at them. After receiving information, the Mangali check-post police chased the assailants and held one of the accused,” Kumar said, adding that Pawan sustained injuries in chest, while Rahul was hit in the leg.
“We have booked Vinu and two others for attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act,” the spokesman added.
Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers' Federation has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations. AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and Simranjit's four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver. The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said. The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother's grip.
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
