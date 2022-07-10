Two injured after three men open fire at them in Hisar

: Two persons sustained injuries after three men allegedly opened fire at them from a close range in broad day light in Hisar’s Mangali village on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Pawan, both residents of Mangali village.

The police have arrested one of the three accused, Vinu alias Vinny, of the same village, while two other assailants managed to flee. The police recovered three country-made pistols from Vinu.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident occurred at 11 am when Rahul and Pawan were sitting at a bike company in the village.

“Three bike-borne assailants shot at them. After receiving information, the Mangali check-post police chased the assailants and held one of the accused,” Kumar said, adding that Pawan sustained injuries in chest, while Rahul was hit in the leg.

“We have booked Vinu and two others for attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act,” the spokesman added.