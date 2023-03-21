Two Jharkhand residents held with 2.7 kg opium in Ludhiana

The Sadar police have arrested two Jharkhand residents for alleged drug peddling on Monday and recovered 2.7 kg opium from their possession. The two men from Jharkhand in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, 32, and Roshan Kumar Sharma, 32, residents of Utta village of Jharkhand.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said that the accused were arrested from Tharike road. The police found the accused sitting outside a vacant plot. They tried to escape after seeing the police, but were arrested after a chase. Police recovered 2.7 kg opium from their possession.

The SHO added that poppy is cultivated in some forest areas of Jharkhand illegally. The accused were in contact with some of these men who used to grow poppy in their fields in Jharkhand and used to procure opium from them. The accused are jobless and have been involved in drug peddling for the last few years. They used to smuggle the opium in different states.

Inspector Gurpreet said that the accused used to smuggle the opium in trains. The police have also booked the man who used to supply opium to them.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station.

32 gm heroin recovered

The Focal Point police arrested a Jandiali village resident for drug peddling and recovered 32 gm heroin from his possession on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Vicky.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, said that the police arrested the accused near Government School at Chandigarh road during special checking. The accused told police that he used to procure heroin from Jandiala of Amritsar. He used to procure heroin for ₹1,500 per gram and sell it among the addicts for ₹2,500 per gram.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station. The SHO added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

One held with 4kg ganja at Ldhiana rly station

The Government Railway Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman drug peddler and recovered 4kg ganja from her possession.

The accused has been identified as Lalu Raj, a resident of Patna. He had come to deliver the contraband to his group members at platform no 2, who did not turn up, the police said.

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh said that the accused was held during a general inspection as he was trying to escape from the police. He said that police are investigating his contacts and will also nab other members of his group.

He said that a case under section 20, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the GRP police station.