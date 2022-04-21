Two juveniles held for stabbing 19-year-old in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Police have apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old youth at New Darshani Bagh in Manimajra on Tuesday evening.
The victim, Munish, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that on Tuesday evening he got a call from his cousin that he had a fight with two boys at a park in New Darshani Bagh. As he reached the park, the boys, who are also residents of Manimajra, assaulted him and his cousin, before stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon and fleeing. Police were called and Munish was taken to PGIMER, where doctors discharged him on Wednesday.
Following his complaint, a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station, and the two juveniles were apprehended. They were later bailed out.
-
Three Punjab men stalk, harass two MCM DAV College students in Chandigarh, held
Police have arrested three men from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib for stalking and harassing two female students of MCMDAV College in Sector 36 on Sunday. The girls were returning to the college from a nearby market around 5.30 pm, when three men in a Hyundai Creta started following them. Standing through the sunroof, two of them passed vulgar comments and threw ₹20 notes at the girls, prompting them to record the men on video, said police.
-
Anuj, Parmarth enter U-16 tennis semi-finals
Anuj Pal outclassed Love Pahal 6-2,6-0 in the U-16 boys' quarter-final tie during the ongoing AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. With this easy win, Anuj entered the U-16 semi-finals. Keshav Dangi and Devansh also advanced into the U-16 boys' semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches. Yug Raj Mahi defeated Ayaan Chandel in a keenly contested match 7-5, 7-5. Second seed Sahej Lakhat defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-2, 6-0.
-
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam rolls out online attendance of sanitation staff
After directives from the state government that employee salary would be generated on the basis of online attendance registration, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam authorities have implemented the system for around 3000 sanitation workers in 80 city wards. PNN staff had started posting online attendance from 5 am itself, officials said. “There was some resentment among sanitation staff but now they are beginning to understand the benefits of the decision and have started following it,” he added.
-
Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran.
-
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics