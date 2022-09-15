Two Kala Rana gang members arrested with arms in Yamunanagar

The CIA-2 team of Yamunanagar Police have arrested two men allegedly having links with the Kala Rana gang and seized two illegal weapons along with seven live cartridges and a bike, on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Simranjeet Singh and Shubham, both locals, who were presented before a court and sent to four day of remand, a police spokesperson said.

A statement quoting CIA-2 in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the duo was nabbed after they made an unsuccessful robbery attempt on a police team that was returning from patrolling.

“They obstructed the team’s way using their bike that was already tampered with. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were seized from Simranjeet and a country-made gun along with two cartridges from Shubham. It was found that they are affiliated to Kala Rana gang and Simranjeet, a criminal, was in contact with Rana’s brother Surya Pratap alias Noni lodged inside (Ambala Central) jail,” Kumar added.

The cop further said that they arranged the arms found at Kala Rana’s house in Lakshmi Garden, during a joint raid by National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Monday.

After the raid, the NIA seized a packed parcel of mobile phones that was supposed to be sent to a jail along with five pistols, one short gun, and several active cartridges.

In-charge Rakesh suspects that they were planning for a shootout in the near future, for which logistics were being arranged, but the raid and subsequent recovery stalled the conspiracy.

An associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate, Kala Rana is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in the national capital.