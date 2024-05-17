 Two killed, 25 hurt as boiler explodes in Sonepat factory - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two killed, 25 hurt as boiler explodes in Sonepat factory

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 17, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Sonepat deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar said they sought the National Disaster Response Force’s assistance in the operation and they are investigating if the factory had all clearances from authorities concerned.

Two persons were killed and 25 others injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Kundli town of Sonepat, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Workers inspect the site of the boiler blast at a factory in Sonepat’s Kundli town on Thursday. (PTI)
Workers inspect the site of the boiler blast at a factory in Sonepat’s Kundli town on Thursday. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Gulab and Brijesh of Bihar. Kundli police station SHO Devender Singh said, “We have recovered two bodies and a search operation has been launched to establish if any more people are trapped under the debris. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Sonepat and their condition is said to be stable.” He added that the intensity of the blast was so strong that an adjoining building was also damaged.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sonepat deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar said they sought the National Disaster Response Force’s assistance in the operation and they are investigating if the factory had all clearances from authorities concerned.

In March, 14 workers had died in a boiler blast incident at a spare parts’ manufacturing unit in Rewari’s Dharuhera. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial probe into the entire matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two killed, 25 hurt as boiler explodes in Sonepat factory

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On