Two killed, 25 hurt as boiler explodes in Sonepat factory

Two persons were killed and 25 others injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Kundli town of Sonepat, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Workers inspect the site of the boiler blast at a factory in Sonepat’s Kundli town on Thursday. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Gulab and Brijesh of Bihar. Kundli police station SHO Devender Singh said, “We have recovered two bodies and a search operation has been launched to establish if any more people are trapped under the debris. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Sonepat and their condition is said to be stable.” He added that the intensity of the blast was so strong that an adjoining building was also damaged.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar said they sought the National Disaster Response Force’s assistance in the operation and they are investigating if the factory had all clearances from authorities concerned.

In March, 14 workers had died in a boiler blast incident at a spare parts’ manufacturing unit in Rewari’s Dharuhera. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial probe into the entire matter.