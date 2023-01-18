Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed as truck hits car in Karnal

Two killed as truck hits car in Karnal

Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Two youths were killed and another sustained critical injury after their car was hit by a truck near Karnal, the police said on Tuesday. As per the police, the deceased have been identified as Sahil (19) of Kaul village of Kaithal district, and Rajat Kumar (24) of Hathlana village of Karnal.

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The police officials said the accident took place on Monday night when they were going to attend a marriage and a truck hit their car near Manjura village under the Nissing police station.

Soon after the accident, they were rushed to the hospital and Sahil and Rajat were declared brought dead.

Ajaib Singh, in-charge of the Nissing police station, said a case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
