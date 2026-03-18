Two killed in Mandi road mishaps

Two people were killed and one was injured in two separate road accidents in the Seraj area of Mandi district late Monday night. The ill-fated car which met with an accident in the Seraj area of Mandi district. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

According to officials, both accidents occurred after vehicles lost control on snow-covered, slippery roads. The first accident took place late Monday evening in the Magrugala area under the jurisdiction of Janjehli police station. Amit Gautam (34), a resident of Kullu district, was travelling with his wife when their car skidded at a sharp bend near Magrugala and plunged into a deep gorge.

Amit died on the spot, while his wife sustained injuries. Local residents rescued the injured woman from the gorge and rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Janjehli. Owing to her critical condition, she was later referred to the medical college in Nerchowk.

In the second incident, Nek Ram (49), a resident of Sunas village, died after his car fell into a gorge on the Bagsiad-Shikawari road. He was returning home from Bagsiad late at night in his car.

The accident came to light on Tuesday morning when villagers spotted the vehicle in the gorge below the road. Upon reaching the spot, they found Nek Ram dead inside the car and informed the police.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and further investigations are underway.