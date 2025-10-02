Edit Profile
    Two killed, three injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

    The incident occurred on the Nainatikker–Dhangyar road near Kila Kalach in Pachhad area of Sirmaur on Thursday morning, said police

    Updated on: Oct 2, 2025 7:17 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, said police.

    The wrecked remains of the car. (File)
    The incident occurred on the Nainatikker–Dhangyar road near Kila Kalach in Pachhad area of Sirmaur on Thursday morning, said police. The deceased have been identified as Leela Dutt and Virender. Three injured were rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.

    Police officials said the vehicle was part of a wedding procession and was carrying five people when the mishap occurred.

    “The road at the spot is unpaved with a sharp turn, and it appears the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle. A case has been registered at Police Station Pachhad,” police official said.

