Two LeT militants arrested in north Kashmir’s Sopore

The police claimed to have arrested two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in north Kashmir’s Sopore area.

On Wednesday night, on a tip-off about the presence of militants of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT at Botingoo village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Sopore Police along with the 22 RR, 179 BN CRPF, Det Marcos.

“The area was cordoned off and, subsequently, a search was started. During the search, two persons within the cordoned area in an orchard were found in a suspicious condition and were apprehended,” a police spokesman said, adding that the arrested persons were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone, both residents of Botingoo village.

“On their search, one pistol, one magazine and eight rounds were recovered from the possession of Ganai, and one Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Lone. During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorists and overground workers, respectively, for the LeT,” the police spokesman said.

Police said the duo was working at the behest of an active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir of Brath Kalan, Sopore. “They were planning to attack security forces and civilians in and around the Sopore area.

Accordingly, a case stands registered in Police Station, Sopore, under relevant provisions of law.