Two LeT terrorists gunned down in Shopian

Security forces on Tuesday killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said. They added that one of the terrorists was involved in the targeted killing of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma. Police said the two terrorists were active in south Kashmir and were involved in series of attacks and killings. (HT File Photo)

Sanjay Sharma, 40, an armed ATM guard, was shot dead by terrorists in the Achan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 26.

Police said the two terrorists were active in south Kashmir and were involved in series of attacks and killings.

Officials said that based on specific information regarding presence of terrorists in a village in Alshipora area, Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by local police, army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force.

“As the search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them. The terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by the team,” a police spokesperson said, adding that their bodies were retrieved from the site

“They (militants) have been identified as Marifat Maqbool of Cheigund Keegam, Shopian, and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar of Heff Shirmal, Shopian. According to records, they were categorised terrorists and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces, and civilian atrocities.”

The spokesperson said that the Farooq was involved in the case pertaining to the killing of Sanjay Sharma registered at Litter police station.

Aqib Bhat of Malangpora, Pulwama, who was also involved in killing of Sanjay Sharma, was killed in Padgampora encounter in the February.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar said that operation was completed without and collateral damage.

Justice has been done: Kashmiri pandit’s wife

Jammu Sunita Sharma, wife of ATM guard Sanjay thanked security forces for eliminating the killer of her husband and said justice has been done with her.

Expressing satisfaction, Sunita Sharma said that no innocent person should be killed the way her husband was gunned down in the valley.

“I thank the security forces for eliminating the terrorist involved in the killing of my husband. My husband was innocent. I was waiting for the elimination of the terrorist who killed my husband. They gave me justice today,” Sunita Sharma told nres agency PTI.

Sunita Sharma said that her trauma has ended today. “We have got respite from this pain that my husband’s killer was alive. We still don’t know why my husband was killed. He was ill. I had been waiting for the past seven-eight months to hear the news of the killing of that terrorist,” she added.

