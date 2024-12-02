Menu Explore
Two linked to Bishnoi gang held with firearms in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 03, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly made threats to local shopkeepers in the Abohar area, Fazilka district, demanding extortion money

Two gangsters reportedly belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi gang were held with two firearms in Fazilka district on Monday.

A case under Sections 308(2) and 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. (HT File)
A case under Sections 308(2) and 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. (HT File)

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (AIG), counter-intelligence (CI), Ferozepur, said that Rajinder Singh alias Bila and Preetpal Singh alias Preet were arrested in a joint operation conducted by a CI team and state special operation cell (SSOC), Fazilka.

“Two countrymade pistols (.32 bore), two magazines and two cartridges were seized from them. A case under Sections 308(2) and 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act have been registered against the duo,” Lakhbir added.

The arrested persons are Fazilka residents, the AIG said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly made threats to local shopkeepers in the Abohar area via WhatsApp and internet calls, demanding extortion money. A probe into the case is on,” he added.

