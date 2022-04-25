Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps

Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana’s Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday.

A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani’s Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.

In his complaint to Tosham police, Jaipal said his fields are adjacent to the mining site at Dadam. “Due to illegal mining work, two persons died at the site in the last 24 hours. Both the incidents took place in the areas banned for mining. Mining and other district officials have closed these areas and this site has become a death trap for workers. An FIR should be registered against Govardhan Mines and Mineral for not providing safety equipment to the workers and forcing them to work in the risk zone,” he added.

Tosham SHO Sukhbir Singh said two persons have died at the mining site and one of the victim’s (Sonu’s) father has stated that his son died after he fell down from a tractor.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR and an investigation has been started into the matter,” the SHO added.

On January 1, five workers had died and two injured after a landslide occurred at this site. An NGT panel had recommended a fine of ₹7.5 crore on Dadam mining lease holder, Govardhan Mines and Mineral, for “grossly” violating the “approved mining plan” and the conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operation. The report from the Director General Mine Safety, Ghaziabad, also submitted that the mining area was not “adequately benched, sloped and secured as to prevent danger from fall of sides”.