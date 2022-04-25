Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps
Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana’s Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday.
A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani’s Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.
In his complaint to Tosham police, Jaipal said his fields are adjacent to the mining site at Dadam. “Due to illegal mining work, two persons died at the site in the last 24 hours. Both the incidents took place in the areas banned for mining. Mining and other district officials have closed these areas and this site has become a death trap for workers. An FIR should be registered against Govardhan Mines and Mineral for not providing safety equipment to the workers and forcing them to work in the risk zone,” he added.
Tosham SHO Sukhbir Singh said two persons have died at the mining site and one of the victim’s (Sonu’s) father has stated that his son died after he fell down from a tractor.
“We are in the process of registering an FIR and an investigation has been started into the matter,” the SHO added.
On January 1, five workers had died and two injured after a landslide occurred at this site. An NGT panel had recommended a fine of ₹7.5 crore on Dadam mining lease holder, Govardhan Mines and Mineral, for “grossly” violating the “approved mining plan” and the conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operation. The report from the Director General Mine Safety, Ghaziabad, also submitted that the mining area was not “adequately benched, sloped and secured as to prevent danger from fall of sides”.
-
Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
-
Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha's Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police. They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.
-
Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.
-
Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru
“The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games 2021 The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.
-
Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai
With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics