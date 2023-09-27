Two terror modules busted in Baramulla in 2 weeks

Security forces have busted two major terror modules and their associates and arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant and eight aides in the past two weeks in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district aiming to destabilise peace in the Valley, police said on Tuesday. Security forces have busted two major modules of militants and their associates and arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant and eight aides in the past two weeks in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district aiming to destabilise peace in the Valley, police said on Tuesday. (HT File Photo)

The SSP, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, while addressing a press conference, said that since September 14 they have made a number of arrests with arms and ammunition in the district. “In the past two weeks, two major terror modules have been busted in Baramulla district,” he said.

The police said that they have recovered five pistols, seven pistol magazines, 53 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from these two modules. “They were procuring these arms and ammunition from across at the behest of Pak-based handlers. We are in the process of identifying the routes and places that they are using for smuggling the arms,” Nagpure said.

He said that the militants and handlers across are using the entire international border and Line of Control to infiltrate arms and ammunition and even narcotics. “The objective was to destabilise the relative peace in the Valley right now. They are using associates, OGWs and terror conduits so that in some or other way they will infiltrate the arms and then activate local radicalised youth and carry out terror activities,” he said.

In the first module, he said that three militant associates- two residents of Baramulla and third a resident of Poonch district- were arrested which was busted in Uri.

While giving details of the case, he said that on September 14, a joint team of Baramulla Police & Army’s 8 RR during checking at Paranpeelan Bridge in Uri noticed two suspected persons who were coming from Dachi towards paranpeelan Bridge. “They tried to flee while noticing the check point but were apprehended tactfully,” he said.

The second module was busted in Baramulla with the arrest of a LeT/TRF militant and five militant associates including two women along with arms and ammunition.

Nagpure said that on September 21, through reliable sources they came to know that Yaseen Ahmad Shah, a resident of Janbazpora Baramulla was missing from his home and has joined proscribed outfit LeT/ TRF.

He said a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & central armed police force during checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said militant on September 22.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession,” he said.

Four arrested with weapons in Budgam

Army on Tuesday said that security forces arrested four persons with arms in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“In a joint operation launched by the Army, J&K Police and intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 September in Beerwah, Budgam, four suspected individuals have been apprehended. Three pistols and other war-like stores were recovered. The investigation is in progress,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on ‘X’.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!