Two more suspects arrested in Abohar bizman’s murder case

Fazilka police on Wednesday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of Abohar-based businessman Sanjay Verma, who was gunned down in broad daylight on July 7. Priyanjal Sharma and Anshuman Tiwari in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals, identified as Priyanjal Sharma and Anshuman Tiwari, were apprehended in a joint operation by the Fazilka police and the counter intelligence wing from Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh.

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai confirmed the arrests, stating that Sharma and Tiwari were directly involved in facilitating the shooters’ escape after the murder. According to Rai, the duo provided financial support, including handing over ₹1.3 lakh to the shooters immediately following the crime. A court has sent the suspects to two-day police custody, as authorities gather further evidence regarding their role in the crime.

A total of seven suspects have been arrested in the case so far, including — Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassu — who were allegedly killed in a police encounter on July 8. Despite these arrests, the prime shooters and the alleged mastermind, identified as Shakti, remain at large, with the motive for Verma’s murder still under investigation.

The police have revealed that Sharma and Tiwari had direct links to the assailants and were responsible for arranging both logistical and financial support for their escape. Their whereabouts were tracked through a combination of technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence, leading to their arrest in Shajapur.

Earlier, police had arrested Indrapal Bishnoi, Sandeep Khichad, and Pawan Khichad from Bikaner, Rajasthan, for allegedly providing shelter to the shooters. Investigators also discovered ₹1.4 lakh in foreign remittances credited to their accounts, suggesting a possible international conspiracy behind the contract-style killing.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh confirmed that a judicial inquiry had been initiated into the deaths of Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh. The two were killed in a police encounter, and their families have demanded a CBI investigation into the circumstances of their deaths. A protest was staged by Jaspreet’s family, and a memorandum was submitted to the SDM, seeking justice.

In addition, crucial CCTV footage has surfaced, showing Ram Rattan and Jaspreet checking into a hotel in Malout, 22 km from Abohar, on the evening before the murder. Additional footage from toll plazas tracked the car allegedly used to help the shooters flee, and the duo was seen shopping at a grocery store the following day, confirming their continued presence in the area after the crime.