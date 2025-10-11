Edit Profile
    Two of family among 3 killed as car rams into truck in Rohtak

    Family members were bringing back the body of a relative in an ambulance following them from Jaipur to Jind when a fatal accident occurred near Meham

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
    A woman and her nephew were among three people killed when their car rammed into a truck parked on National Highway 152D near Meham in Rohtak district on Friday morning, police said.

    The mishap occurred on National Highway 152D near Meham in Rohtak district on Friday. (HT Photo)
    The mishap occurred on National Highway 152D near Meham in Rohtak district on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Meham station house officer Subhash Singh said there were four occupants in the car that was returning to Jind from Jaipur when the accident occurred. While the woman, Krishna, 60, her nephew Kirat, 24, both from Jind, and colleague Sachin, 27, from Sonepat were killed, the survivor Rakesh Kumar was rushed to civil hospital in a critical condition, the SHO said.

    The car was being followed by an ambulance in which the body of Krishna’s younger sister and Kirat’s mother, Jogender, was being brought from Jaipur to Jind when the accident occurred. Jogender was employed with the Rajasthan Police and died on duty on Thursday due to natural causes.

    Sachin was working with Jogender in the police department and drove them to Rajasthan.

