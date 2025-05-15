Two of inter-state car theft gang held in K’shetra

Kurukshetra police on Thursday said that they have arrested two men of an alleged inter-state car theft gang and claimed to have solved atleast 10 cases of thefts in the region. Accused in police custody in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Neeraj, a resident of Rohtak and Rajiv alias Golu from Hisar, currently residing at Jind, a police spokesperson said, adding that they were presented before a court and sent to jail.

Officials said that the accused were arrested by a team of CIA-1 unit of the police, when they acted on a tip-off that the suspects were roaming around with a fake number plate in an attempt to sell a stolen car and might be going towards Pehowa via NH-152D.

“During investigation, it was found that the car was stolen by the accused from Ludhiana, Punjab and a fake number plate was installed on the car. The police team registered a case against them at Pehowa city police station and arrested the accused along with the car,” the spokesperson said.

“A tablet, four car locks, nine keys of different vehicles, 27 types of tools, four fake number plates and five tow chains were recovered from the accused,” the spokesperson added.

CIA-1 in-charge inspector Surender Kumar said that the accused used to steal vehicles by breaking their locks with the help of a tab and then start them.

“After stealing, the accused used to put fake number plates on the vehicles and sell them in Ludhiana area. They had stolen four vehicles from Kurukshetra district, one each from Kaithal and Karnal districts and two from Punjab,” he added.

He further said that about 12 cases of car theft are registered against accused Neeraj and has been in jail for a car theft case, while Rajiv has also been in Ambala jail in a robbery case of district Panchkula.