Two Panchkula men get five-year jail for knifepoint robbery

A district court has awarded five-year jail to two residents of Sector 26, Panchkula, for robbing a man and his friend at knifepoint in September 2020.

The accused, Shani Dev and Shiv Kumar, were convicted under Sections 392 (robbery) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on them.

According to the case files, the victim, Ram Pal from Peer Muchalla, Mohali, along with his friend Rajesh Ram, was going to Sector 26, Panchkula, on a motorcycle on September 6, 2020. As it was raining heavily, they stopped near one of the huts along Ghaggar river, where two men came and robbed them of their valuables at knifepoint.

The crime branch of the Panchkula police had arrested Dev and Kumar for the crime and recovered the robbed valuables from them.

In court, the duo prayed for leniency, claiming that they were poor and had never been convicted previously.

While Dev stated that he worked for a private company and his family was dependent upon him, Kumar, a labourer, submitted that he was the breadwinner for his family comprising an ailing father and four younger sisters.

However, the public prosecutor prayed for a severe sentence, which should act as a deterrent for potential offenders.