Two Panchkula men get five-year jail for knifepoint robbery
A district court has awarded five-year jail to two residents of Sector 26, Panchkula, for robbing a man and his friend at knifepoint in September 2020.
The accused, Shani Dev and Shiv Kumar, were convicted under Sections 392 (robbery) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on them.
According to the case files, the victim, Ram Pal from Peer Muchalla, Mohali, along with his friend Rajesh Ram, was going to Sector 26, Panchkula, on a motorcycle on September 6, 2020. As it was raining heavily, they stopped near one of the huts along Ghaggar river, where two men came and robbed them of their valuables at knifepoint.
The crime branch of the Panchkula police had arrested Dev and Kumar for the crime and recovered the robbed valuables from them.
In court, the duo prayed for leniency, claiming that they were poor and had never been convicted previously.
While Dev stated that he worked for a private company and his family was dependent upon him, Kumar, a labourer, submitted that he was the breadwinner for his family comprising an ailing father and four younger sisters.
However, the public prosecutor prayed for a severe sentence, which should act as a deterrent for potential offenders.
Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI
A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour. The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.
Mahayadi project: Irrigation minister Karjol under fire over remarks
Karnataka irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said the state government was waiting for a “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the contentious Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. Activists and farmers groups in Belagavi, however, termed his comments as “misleading” and “irresponsible”. He was responding to the media persons here participating in BJP's Chintan Baithak programme. The BJP had assured to resolve the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the objections raised by Goa.
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead
A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.
CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
