Two booked for assaulting Chandigarh MC’s cattle catching team

Two days after two persons allegedly manhandled and pelted stones on a cattle catching team of Municipal Corporation (MC) at Raipur Kalan in Chandigarh, Mauli Jagran police on Saturday booked the duo. Police booked two persons for assaulting Chandigarh MC’s cattle catching team. (HT File)

The accused identified as Aakash and Karan of Mauli Jagran were booked following the complaint of MC sanitary inspector Sanjiv Sihag. He alleged that the accused deterred him and his team during discharge of government duty and manhandled him them. “They pelted stones and hit one worker Mehar Singh, a cattle catcher. He sustained injuries and was admitted to GMCH-32, Chandigarh,” police said.

The duo has been booked under Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 34 (Act done by several persons with common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Mauli Jagran police station.