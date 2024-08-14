Two Punjab professors arrested, 3.5 lakh recovered after inspection in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh Police’s vigilance department has arrested two pharmacy professors from Punjab, Rakesh Chawla and Puneet Bansal, working with Baba Farid University and Central University, Bathinda, respectively, for taking undue favours from a Kangra-based pharmaceutical institute where they had conducted an inspection recently. The Himachal Pradesh Police’s vigilance department has arrested two pharmacy professors from Punjab, Rakesh Chawla and Puneet Bansal, working with Baba Farid University and Central University, Bathinda, respectively, for taking undue favours from a Kangra-based pharmaceutical institute. (Representational photo)

The two professors were caught with ₹3.5 lakh at a check post in Rakkad, Dehra, following an inspection for which they were deputed by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) in Himachal Pradesh. The professors were returning from the inspection at Sai School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, a constituent of Shri Sai University, Palampur. The PCI had deputed the professors to evaluate the university’s application to commence a new pharmacy course.

Chawla, who belongs to Faridkot, and Puneet of Barnala were arrested on Sunday, vigilance officials said, adding that they acted on a tip-off.

The officials said that the accused were unable to explain the source of the money.

A case was registered under Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 (as amended in 2018), has been registered against both of them at the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, Dharamshala. “Investigation is underway,” SP, vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, Balbir Thakur said.