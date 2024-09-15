Two ‘robbers’ hurt in Jalandhar encounter, five arrested

Two “robbers” were injured during cross-firing with cops in Jalandhar on Sunday. The accused, who suffered injuries in their legs, have been identified as Pawan, alias Karan, and Dhruv. They are under medical observation. Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the police, along with them, also arrested their three accomplices who supplied them arms and ammunition. Police officials during a press conference in Jalandhar on Sunday. (HT photo)

The police had received a complaint from a local resident that two individuals armed with a pistol had robbed him of goods on September 12. The case was registered under Sections 304 (robbery) and 125 (endangering life) of the BNS and other sections of the Arms Act.

“On the basis of the accused’s description provided by the complainant, Pawan and Dhruv were intercepted near Leather Complex. Seeing the police party, the suspects fired at them after which a bullet pierced into the windshield of the police vehicle and hit the bulletproof jacket of an officer, while another shot damaged the car’s headlight. The accused tried to escape but suffered injuries while taking shelter in an abandoned plot,” said police commissioner Swapan Sharma.

A .32-bore pistol and a country-made .315-bore weapon along with ₹11,000 were seized from their possession.

According to Sharma, it came to fore during investigation that the accused carried out recce and fired multiple shots at the residence of a local resident, Gurmohar Singh, on September 9 on the directions of a Canada-based individual, identified as Gurpal Singh Gopa. The accused recorded the whole act on their mobile phones and sent to Gopa, who paid them ₹25,000, while another payment of the same amount was yet to be made. The reason behind the firing at Gurmohar’s residence is not clear.

Sharma said their accomplices Jatinder Sin

gh, Satbir Singh and Surinder Pal Singh provided them with arms and ammunition. The three have also been arrested. A .32-bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges were seized from Surinder’s possession.

Sharma said the police have also nominated four others — Gurpal Singh Gopa, Damanpreet Singh, Paramvir and Shubham — in the case.