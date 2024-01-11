Two senior citizens found murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district
Jan 11, 2024 02:07 PM IST
Police probing motive of double murder as bodies of 65-year-old man and his 60-year-old sister-in-law found with head injuries at their house in Ahmadpur village
Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law, Ranjit Kaur, 60.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Also read: 63% seats remain vacant in Bathinda technical varsity, highest in two years
Police said both had injury marks on their heads and it is suspected that they were attacked by unidentified persons late on Wednesday night.
Budhlada deputy superintendent of police Manjit Singh said forensic experts are looking for leads. “A case has been registered against unknown persons. The investigation is underway,” he added.
Share this article