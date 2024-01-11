close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two senior citizens found murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district

Two senior citizens found murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Police probing motive of double murder as bodies of 65-year-old man and his 60-year-old sister-in-law found with head injuries at their house in Ahmadpur village

Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday.

Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday. (Representational photo)
Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The victims were identified as Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law, Ranjit Kaur, 60.

Police said both had injury marks on their heads and it is suspected that they were attacked by unidentified persons late on Wednesday night.

Budhlada deputy superintendent of police Manjit Singh said forensic experts are looking for leads. “A case has been registered against unknown persons. The investigation is underway,” he added.

