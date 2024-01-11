Two senior citizens found murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district

Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday. Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The victims were identified as Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law, Ranjit Kaur, 60.

Police said both had injury marks on their heads and it is suspected that they were attacked by unidentified persons late on Wednesday night.

Budhlada deputy superintendent of police Manjit Singh said forensic experts are looking for leads. “A case has been registered against unknown persons. The investigation is underway,” he added.