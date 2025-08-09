Two soldiers killed as Op Akhal in Kashmir’s Kulgam enters Day 9

Two soldiers were killed in heavy overnight firing between security forces and terrorists in the ongoing Operation Akhal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as the encounter entered its ninth day on Saturday, one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley, officials said. Police personnel keeping a vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal forest in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and sepoy Harminder Singh, in the line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. The operation continues,” the army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.

While two terrorists have been killed since the operation began on August 1, the army has acknowledged the killing of one terrorist and hasn’t revealed his identity.

The encounter in which scores of security force personnel, including para commandos, are deployed has been underway for the past nine days with the army, police and the CRPF expanding the joint operation to the deep forest.

The officials said that fresh reinforcements have been despatched as security personnel are cautiously closing in on the terrorist hideout in the Akhal forest.

On August 7, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat had visited the spot and was briefed about the operation.

The army and police are using quadcopters, drones and other surveillance equipment to trace the terrorists in the forest.

The security forces had launched the operation in the Akhal forest after inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists.

The officials said the constant exchange of firing is an indication that militants are still in the cordon area. “Due to dense forest cover, the soldiers are moving cautiously and conducting search and cordon operations,” a senior police officer said, adding: “On Friday night, there was heavy exchange of fire in the forest.”

The operation is turning out to be one of the longest against terrorists in Kashmir in the recent past.

Akhal, a picturesque village surrounded by dense forest, has a population of about 2,000 people and is located 13km from Kulgam town.