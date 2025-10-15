Two students among 5 killed in Punjab road accidents

Two school students were killed and another suffered critical injuries when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle ferrying the three boys at Balluana village under Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district on Tuesday afternoon. A damaged car after the collision on Bathinda bypass road in Barnala’s Dhanaula on Tuesday evening. The crash claimed lives of three people. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Karan and Rakesh, while their friend Prem sustained serious injuries and was referred to Faridkot Medical College for advanced treatment. All three, aged 17–18 years, were Class 11 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Balluana, and residents of Ramgarh village.

According to sources, the collision occurred on the main road of Balluana when the students were returning home from school. The impact threw the students several feet on the road.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and took the students to a hospital where doctors declared Karan and Rakesh dead. Prem is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is critical.

Eyewitnesses said the car driver fled the scene.

3 dead, 2 injured in Barnala car crash

Barnala: Three persons died and two were injured in a collision between two cars on Bathinda bypass road in Dhanaula on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Tejinder Sharma, and Jatin Kumar, all residents of Barnala.

The injured, Vishal Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

School van driver arrested after collision at railway crossing

Sangrur: The driver of a private school van from Dhuri has been arrested as his negligence led to the vehicle getting stuck at a railway level crossing, resulting in a collision, police said. The van was carrying five to six students, who were safely evacuated by locals before the accident occurred.

Sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that the driver attempted to forcibly cross the closing railway gates, causing the van to get stuck between the tracks.

The driver has been booked under Sections 160 and 153 of the Railways Act, a non-bailable offence, and the vehicle has also been seized. The accused will be presented in court on Wednesday, the SI said.