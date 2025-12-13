Two suspected Jaish terrorists nabbed J&K

Security forces on Friday arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists with arms and ammo in Jammu and Kashmir, said police. In Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday nabbed a suspected Jaish terrorist with Chinese weapon along the Indo-Pakistan international border in the Pargwal sector of Jammu district, said officials. (File)

The arrested, Abdul Khaliq, was believed to be facilitating an infiltration bid by a larger group of Jaish ultras, said officials. “He was apprehended by the BSF along with a weapon near IB in Pargwal area. He has been handed over to police post Pargwal for further legal action,” said a police spokesperson.

According to the BSF officials, the arrest came after an intensive two-day operation, during which the force tracked suspicious movement near the border fence. “The suspected terrorist, it is believed, is the same man, who had gone missing from Chingus village in Rajouri in 2021 and had exfiltrated to PoJK for arms training,” said officials.

The detained suspect is believed to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was allegedly planning to facilitate the entry of a large group of JeM ultras into Indian territory, they added.

Following the arrest, the BSF launched a large-scale search operation in the entire area to rule out the presence of additional infiltrators or hidden caches.

In Pulwama, an alleged terrorist associated with the JeM was nabbed and a grenade was recovered from his possession, police said.

J&K police in Awantipora, along with security forces, arrested a terror associate -- identified as Musaib Nazir -- involved in supporting terrorist activities, a police spokesman said. Acting on a credible input about the movement of a suspect at Naner Midoora area, security forces launched a search operation in the area, the spokesman said.

During the search, Nazir, a resident of Ladhoo Khrew area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, allegedly associated with JeM, was apprehended and a grenade was recovered from his possession, the spokesman added. He said a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.