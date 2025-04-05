Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two teenagers attacked with sharp weapons at Dera Bassi park

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 05, 2025 09:46 AM IST

The victims, Navjot, 17, and Harsh, 16, sustained severe injuries from improvised weapons made by welding bicycle sprockets (spiked wheels that engage with the chain) onto iron rods

Dera Bassi witnessed tension after two teenagers were brutally attacked in a public park along Gulabgarh Road on Thursday night.

The local police, led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Investigators said the recovered weapons had been sent for forensic examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The local police, led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Investigators said the recovered weapons had been sent for forensic examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims, Navjot, 17, and Harsh, 16, sustained severe injuries from improvised weapons made by welding bicycle sprockets (spiked wheels that engage with the chain) onto iron rods.

The assault follows a recent incident where a father-son tea vendor duo was attacked with swords.

The Thursday attack occurred around 8.15 pm while families were out for evening walks in the park. According to witnesses, a group of young men launched a sudden and unprovoked assault on the boys. Both teenagers suffered serious head injuries and were initially taken to Government Hospital, Dera Bassi, before being shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to their critical condition.

The assailants abandoned their makeshift weapons while fleeing the scene.

Relatives of the victims alleged that the same group had previously attacked a father and son at the grain market shop, adding that police failed to act despite multiple complaints, emboldening the assailants.

“The attack happened right in front of families and children in the park. There is no fear of the law anymore,” said a local resident.

The local police, led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Investigators said the recovered weapons had been sent for forensic examination.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two teenagers attacked with sharp weapons at Dera Bassi park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On