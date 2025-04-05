Two teenagers attacked with sharp weapons at Dera Bassi park

Dera Bassi witnessed tension after two teenagers were brutally attacked in a public park along Gulabgarh Road on Thursday night. The local police, led by Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Investigators said the recovered weapons had been sent for forensic examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims, Navjot, 17, and Harsh, 16, sustained severe injuries from improvised weapons made by welding bicycle sprockets (spiked wheels that engage with the chain) onto iron rods.

The assault follows a recent incident where a father-son tea vendor duo was attacked with swords.

The Thursday attack occurred around 8.15 pm while families were out for evening walks in the park. According to witnesses, a group of young men launched a sudden and unprovoked assault on the boys. Both teenagers suffered serious head injuries and were initially taken to Government Hospital, Dera Bassi, before being shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to their critical condition.

The assailants abandoned their makeshift weapons while fleeing the scene.

Relatives of the victims alleged that the same group had previously attacked a father and son at the grain market shop, adding that police failed to act despite multiple complaints, emboldening the assailants.

“The attack happened right in front of families and children in the park. There is no fear of the law anymore,” said a local resident.

