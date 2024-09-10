Two terrorists killed as forces foil infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri

Barely nine days before first phase polling for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down two Pakistan-based terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Weapons including two AK-47s and a pistol, ammo recovered from the encounter site. (PTI)

“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress,” Indian Army posted on X.

Search operations in the area led to recovery of one M4 rifle with binoculars, two AK-47 assault rifles, one pistol, eight grenades, assorted ammunition, personal clothing and miscellaneous war-like stores.

Surveillance, meanwhile, has been enhanced and operations were in progress, said an official.

Various national leaders including prime minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are expected to address election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir. Union home minister Amit Shah also addressed a workers’ meet in Jammu on Saturday and defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in Ramban on Sunday.

The region is going to polls after nearly a decade and voting will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

The number of security personnel killed in various terror attacks in Jammu region this year has gone up to 14.

Starting June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts.

Ten civilians have also been killed in terror attacks while 55 people were injured.

With the killing of two terrorists in Nowshera preceding night, the number of terrorists killed in Jammu region since January has gone up to and eight.