Two travel agents booked for visa fraud in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 22, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar and his associate Tamanna, who were running the Royal Travels visa consultancy in Sirsa.

The Sirsa police have booked two travel agents for duping 13 persons of 40 lakh on the pretext of arranging their visas for Spain.

A spokesperson of Sirsa police said that the agents had duped 40 lakh from 13 persons, including Patiala resident Dharam Singh. The spokesperson said that the agents duped youths from Hisar and Fatehabad area too. (HT File)

In his complaint to the police, Patiala resident Dharam Singh said that he had paid 20,000 in advance and 3 lakh on February 1 for the Spain visa to the accused Kuldeep and Tamanna.

“The visa and flight ticket provided by them were found fake. Now, both are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off,” he added.

The police have booked the agents under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and Section 24 of the Immigration Act and started a probe into the matter.

