Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two travel agents held for duping people of 1.5 crore

Two travel agents held for duping people of 1.5 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:41 AM IST

The complainant alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided nine men with fake visas and sent them to different countries illegally

Two travel agents held for duping people of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1.5 crore
Two travel agents held for duping people of 1.5 crore
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The local police have arrested two travel agents for allegedly duping 9 men of 1.5 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar and Raj Kumar, both are residents of Delhi.

Police said that Raj Kumar was arrested on October 15, while Vineet was arrested on Sunday from Delhi.

In his complaint to the police, Virender of sector 9 in Karnal had alleged that he met Raj Kumar at his office in Delhi in June this year and fixed a deal to send 9 persons to Mexico. He alleged that the Raj Kumar and his aide Vineet took a total 1.50 crore for the job on different dates.

The complainant alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided the men with fake visas and sent them to different countries illegally.

Police have registered a case under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that the accused were produced before the court, which sent Raj Kumar to five-day and Vineet to four-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out