Two UP youths held with 2.6kg opium in Mohali

A joint team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff Mohali camp and Kharar police arrested two men with 2.6kg opium on Thursday. Both the accused were present in a court on Friday when a three-day police remand was obtained. As per officials, both tried to flee after seeing the check-post. The police team on suspicion searched them and found heroin from their bags. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Satyavir, 22, and Tejpal, 20, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Satyavir has studied till fifth standard and Tejpal till ninth.

On August 8, a CIA staff police party was checking vehicles near the Bhagomajra toll plaza. Holding backpacks in their hands,both the accused were coming from Kharar on foot, police said.

As per officials, both tried to flee after seeing the check-post. The police team on suspicion searched them and found heroin from their bags.

Kharar police have registered a case under Sections 18/29-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kharar police station. A further probe in underway as police are trying to find the source and the destination of the drugs.

1 held with 1.4kg cannabis

In another case, Balongi police arrested a Jujhar Nagar resident Balkar Singh with 1.47kg of cannabis from his residence. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Balongi police station. The accused has been remanded.