Two women among 10 held for attacking police during Holi in Karnal
At least 10 people, including two women, have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly injuring three police officials, damaging a police vehicle and creating ruckus in a government hospital after a clash over Holi celebrations in Karnal.
The incident took place during a clash between the two groups during Holi celebrations at Bagpati village under a locality under Sector 9 police post. Soon after getting information about the clash, a police team reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
Police officials associated with the investigation said three people sustained minor injuries in the clash but later members from both the groups reached the KCGMCH for medical examination and they again indulged in a conflict inside the hospital.
Police tried to control them but some people attacked the cops, damaged their vehicle and smashed glasses of the hospital. Later, the police officials managed to overpower them.
Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Karnal Civil Lines police station, said on complaint of the cops, 17 people have been booked under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 341, 427 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention to Damage to Public Property Act.
He said 10 people – Sunita, Rani Devi, Rohtash, Govinda, Ashok, Kuldeep, Binder, Ankit, Arjun and Anil – have been arrested. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. He said police teams are working to arrest other accused. He said as of now, there are no reports about the injured persons of both the groups involved in the clash.
Cop injured in clash in Assandh
In another incident, a cop sustained minor injuries as a police team was trying to pacify members of two groups involved in a clash over land dispute at Alawala village of Assandh subdivision in Karnal district.
As per police, they had gone to Alawala village on getting information about a clash between two groups. When police tried to stop the clash, a group of people attacked the police party and vandalised the two police vehicles.
The reason behind the clash between the two groups was said to be a piece of land related to a religious place.
Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Assandh police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 186, 332, 353, 379B and 427 of the IPC against 10-12 people and police investigation is on.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics