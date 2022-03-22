Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two women among 10 held for attacking police during Holi in Karnal
At least 10 people, including two women, have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly injuring three police officials, damaging a police vehicle and creating ruckus in a government hospital after a clash over Holi celebrations in Karnal
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

At least 10 people, including two women, have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly injuring three police officials, damaging a police vehicle and creating ruckus in a government hospital after a clash over Holi celebrations in Karnal.

The incident took place during a clash between the two groups during Holi celebrations at Bagpati village under a locality under Sector 9 police post. Soon after getting information about the clash, a police team reached the spot and tried to pacify them.

Police officials associated with the investigation said three people sustained minor injuries in the clash but later members from both the groups reached the KCGMCH for medical examination and they again indulged in a conflict inside the hospital.

Police tried to control them but some people attacked the cops, damaged their vehicle and smashed glasses of the hospital. Later, the police officials managed to overpower them.

Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Karnal Civil Lines police station, said on complaint of the cops, 17 people have been booked under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 341, 427 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention to Damage to Public Property Act.

He said 10 people – Sunita, Rani Devi, Rohtash, Govinda, Ashok, Kuldeep, Binder, Ankit, Arjun and Anil – have been arrested. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. He said police teams are working to arrest other accused. He said as of now, there are no reports about the injured persons of both the groups involved in the clash.

Cop injured in clash in Assandh

In another incident, a cop sustained minor injuries as a police team was trying to pacify members of two groups involved in a clash over land dispute at Alawala village of Assandh subdivision in Karnal district.

As per police, they had gone to Alawala village on getting information about a clash between two groups. When police tried to stop the clash, a group of people attacked the police party and vandalised the two police vehicles.

The reason behind the clash between the two groups was said to be a piece of land related to a religious place.

Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Assandh police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 186, 332, 353, 379B and 427 of the IPC against 10-12 people and police investigation is on.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
