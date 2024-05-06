Two years on, cops arrest proclaimed offender in Nangal Ambian murder case

Two years on, the Jalandhar rural police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in the killing of famous Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in March 2022, officials said. Police said the arrested accused has been identified as Swaran Singh of Amritsar, who was declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Nakodar deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk said they received information from their counterparts in Amritsar that Swaran Singh was arrested in another case and has been sent to Goindwal jail.

“Acting on the information, we took him into custody and brought him on a two-day production warrant. He is accused of harbouring and providing food to the main shooters involved in the murder,” Virk said.

The DSP said accused Swaran, along with another accused Jujhar Singh, who has already been arrested, provided fake car registration number plates to the main accused and helped them cross the state borders.

Sandeep was killed in broad daylight by assailants during a kabaddi match at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022. The murder, police said, was a fallout of rivalry between the kabaddi associations over international and national kabaddi leagues.

The infamous Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for the killing, following which the police arrested sharp-shooters hired by the gang from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, the Jalandhar police had arrested North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association chairman Surjan Singh Chatha, a main accused in the case.

Chatha, a British national, was not booked initially. His name cropped up during the investigation and was nominated in the FIR registered under the charges of murder at Sadar Nakodar police station, police said.

On February 10 this year, based on information provided by two of the sharp-shooters identified as Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur and Ravinder Singh, the Jalandhar police had recovered two weapons, including a.32 US-made pistol and a .30 pistol, besides the car used in the crime. These weapons and the car were abandoned at a place.

During the investigation, the police have named three main conspirators, Snover Dhillon of Amritsar, who is based in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and is said to be a presenter, producer and director at Canada-based TV and Radio show; Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of Duneke village in Moga, who has been residing in Canada for the past few years and Jagjit Singh, alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana, who is staying in Malaysia.

Later, the police also named Chattha, Sukhwinder Mann, president, World Kabaddi Doping Committee and Sarabjit Singh Sabbha Thiara, the owner of Royal Kings Kabaddi Club, the US, in the FIR.