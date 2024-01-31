Two-coach Metro trains to zip through Chandigarh tricity

The tricity will have a two-coach Metro network, and not Metrolite, as part of the proposed mass rapid transit system (MRTS) project. Of the total 20 km network proposed in Chandigarh, approximately 8 km is elevated. (HT File Photo)

This was decided by stakeholders from Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana following the directions of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

Metrolite is a light rail urban transit system being planned for cities with lower ridership projection.

During a meeting of the Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) on Tuesday, chaired by UT adviser Nitin Yadav, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) gave a presentation of the modified alignments of the project, which were approved by the stakeholders. The approvals will be sent to the ministry for final approval.

UT pushing for a fully underground Metro network

UT is also pursuing a fully underground Metro network in Chandigarh, considering the impact of an elevated network on the city’s aesthetic landscape.

However, opting for underground corridors is projected to increase the expenditure by nearly ₹8,000 crore, bringing the total project outlay to around ₹19,000 crore.

UT officials are working on a detailed report on requirement of an underground network that will be submitted to MoHUA.

As per RITES alignment report approved at the Monday meeting, there are three corridors as part of Phase 1, criss-crossing through Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Among them, the one along the Madhya Marg, which falls in Chandigarh’s heritage sectors (1 to 30), will be completely elevated, while the other two will be mostly elevated and partly underground.

Phase 2, planned in Mohali and Panchkula, will also have a mostly elevated network.

The first phase will include three routes — Paroul, New Chandigarh, to Sector 28, Panchkula (32.2 km) with 26 stations; Sukhna Lake to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali ISBT and Chandigarh airport (36.4 km) with 29 stations; and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13.80 km) with 11 stations, apart from 2.5 km long depot entry. These are expected to be completed by 2034.

In Phase 2 of 25 km, which will be developed after 2034, Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), also with a mostly elevated network.

Punjab re-examining land requirement for depot

With the proposed 21 hectares of land for the construction of a depot at New Chandigarh falling under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, during the meeting, the representative from Punjab said they will re-examine the possibility of making this land parcel available for the depot.

UT adviser Nitin Yadav informed the representative that if this land parcel was not available, an alternative land parcel, satisfying the technical requirements for metro depot, should be identified and conveyed to RITES under intimation to UT administration at the earliest, so that further work can be carried out.