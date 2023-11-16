close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-wheeler riders most unsafe on Ludhiana roads

Two-wheeler riders most unsafe on Ludhiana roads

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Nov 16, 2023 10:17 AM IST

The Union’s road and transport ministry’s 2022 report showed of the total 364 road mishap deaths reported in the Ludhiana last year, 148 victims were riding two-wheelers

Two-wheeler riders are the most at risk of dying in a road mishap, data from the Union’s road and transport ministry’s “Road Accidents in India 2022” report showed.

Two-wheeler riders are among the most unsafe on Ludhiana roads. (HT File)
Two-wheeler riders are among the most unsafe on Ludhiana roads. (HT File)

Of the total 364 road mishap deaths reported in the city last year, 148 victims were riding two-wheelers — amounting for 40.65%.

The 364 road accident fatalities in 2022 were reported from 467 road mishaps. The figures showed a marginal improvement from 2021, when 380 had died in a total of 478 road mishaps.

According to the report, pedestrians were the second-most vulnerable to road mishaps in the city. A total of 87 pedestrians were killed in 115 road mishaps in 2022, which is 23.9% of total deaths.

A speeding pickup jeep had on October 30 jumped over the footpath and hit a man to death at Tajpur road near Tajpur road near Ludhiana Central Jail and left three others injured. Hours after the mishap, police had arrested the accused.

Car occupants, meanwhile, accounted for 83 deaths in 109 mishaps, followed by 15 bicycle riders, 18 occupants of auto-rickshaws, and nine e-rickshaw occupants.

A speeding car had on October 28 hit three vehicles – including a cycle rickshaw, cycle and a motorcycle, left a man to death and injured two others near Dholewal.

Addressing the findings, National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi said the number of two-wheelers is more than other vehicles, which could have been a factor behind the numbers. Most of the two-wheeler riders, he said, also ride without wearing a quality helmet.

Soi added that poor road infrastructure and proper planning are other major factors behind the fatal road mishaps.

Majority road mishaps reported during clear weather

According to the report, of the 467 road mishaps, 253 were reported during clear weather in the city — resulting in 201 deaths.

Surprisingly, only two road mishaps and one death was caused amid foggy weather. According to the officials, vehicles move slower during rainy and foggy weather, reducing the risk of accidents.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

