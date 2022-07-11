U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
The district women’s cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar.
After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs.
While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.
Ludhiana’s Sezaljeet Kaur claimed four wickets, conceding a total of 18 runs in nine overs. Ludhiana captain Aishmine Kaur also took two wickets of the Barnala openers.
Chasing the target, Ludhiana scored 63 for two, before rain once again played a spoil sport.
Ludhiana lost both its openers early as Manya Sharma and Akansha Saini lost their wickets at the scores of three runs and a duck, respectively.
Meanwhile, captain Aishmine Kaur once again took the command and scored an unbeaten 37 runs before the play was halted due to rain after 16.5 overs.
Ludhiana was eventually declared the winner of the match by VJD method, which is a method to calculate target scores in the interrupted one-day and Twenty20 cricket matches.
In this tournament, Ludhiana girls’ team won all the league games, along with semi-final and the final.
It’s the third championship victory for Ludhiana District Cricket Association in the last one-and-a-half year as Ludhiana stood champions in Trident Cup U-16 one-day tournament last year and Punjab State Inter-District U-23 cricket tournament earlier this year.
U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.
Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools
Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.
Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap
A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind's Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, claimed The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities. The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel's mess committee.
Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
