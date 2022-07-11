U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala

The district women’s cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar.

After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs.

While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.

Ludhiana’s Sezaljeet Kaur claimed four wickets, conceding a total of 18 runs in nine overs. Ludhiana captain Aishmine Kaur also took two wickets of the Barnala openers.

Chasing the target, Ludhiana scored 63 for two, before rain once again played a spoil sport.

Ludhiana lost both its openers early as Manya Sharma and Akansha Saini lost their wickets at the scores of three runs and a duck, respectively.

Meanwhile, captain Aishmine Kaur once again took the command and scored an unbeaten 37 runs before the play was halted due to rain after 16.5 overs.

Ludhiana was eventually declared the winner of the match by VJD method, which is a method to calculate target scores in the interrupted one-day and Twenty20 cricket matches.

In this tournament, Ludhiana girls’ team won all the league games, along with semi-final and the final.

It’s the third championship victory for Ludhiana District Cricket Association in the last one-and-a-half year as Ludhiana stood champions in Trident Cup U-16 one-day tournament last year and Punjab State Inter-District U-23 cricket tournament earlier this year.