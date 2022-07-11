Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
chandigarh news

U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala

After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs in U-19 ODI cricket tournament. Ludhiana was declared the winner of the match by VJD method
Ludhiana women’s team in a jubilant mood after defeating Barnala in the U-19 ODI cricket tournament. (HT PHOTO)
Ludhiana women’s team in a jubilant mood after defeating Barnala in the U-19 ODI cricket tournament. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district women’s cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar.

After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs.

While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.

Ludhiana’s Sezaljeet Kaur claimed four wickets, conceding a total of 18 runs in nine overs. Ludhiana captain Aishmine Kaur also took two wickets of the Barnala openers.

Chasing the target, Ludhiana scored 63 for two, before rain once again played a spoil sport.

Ludhiana lost both its openers early as Manya Sharma and Akansha Saini lost their wickets at the scores of three runs and a duck, respectively.

Meanwhile, captain Aishmine Kaur once again took the command and scored an unbeaten 37 runs before the play was halted due to rain after 16.5 overs.

Ludhiana was eventually declared the winner of the match by VJD method, which is a method to calculate target scores in the interrupted one-day and Twenty20 cricket matches.

In this tournament, Ludhiana girls’ team won all the league games, along with semi-final and the final.

It’s the third championship victory for Ludhiana District Cricket Association in the last one-and-a-half year as Ludhiana stood champions in Trident Cup U-16 one-day tournament last year and Punjab State Inter-District U-23 cricket tournament earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said keeping with CM’s directives, the Jal Shakti, Namami Gange and rural water supply departments are working to make the process of recruitment of JEs transparent. (File photo)

    U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month

    The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.

  • The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents, but the talks remained inconclusive. (HT File Photo)

    Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive

    The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.

  • At Morpheus Human Consulting, a recruitment consultancy in Bandra Kurla Complex, 11 out of its staff strength of 16 are unwell with symptoms that mimic those of Covid (HT File)

    Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools

    Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.

  • A 22-year-old student at Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University claimed he was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. (Image for representational purpose (Facebook))

    Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap

    A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind's Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, claimed The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities. The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel's mess committee.

  • Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. (Image for representational purpose)

    Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal

    Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out