U-23 cricket: Punjab inch towards win over ROI

Punjab is a step closer towards victory with 231 runs lead in their second innings against Rest of India (ROI) team in an U-23 match being played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. On Day 2 of the match--on Monday-- ROI first innings folded up in 43.1 overs with 115 runs on the board, in reply to Punjab’s first innings total of 255 runs. The hosts grabbed the first innings lead of 140 runs. The match is being played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. (iStock)

The day belonged to Punjab fast bowlers who dominated and bowled out ROI team to 115 runs. Garv Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab. He picked up five wickets, giving away 36 runs. He was ably supported by other speedsters Krish Bhagat (3/38) and Ayush Goyal (2/29) in the process. The Punjab quick bowlers bowled a good line and length to get the success. For ROI, opener Shikhar Mohan (33) was the top-scorer. In their second innings, Punjab lost opener Jaskaranvir early but captain Uday Saharan (30) and the other opener Harnoor Pannu (57) were looking solid while at the crease.

Punjab would be eyeing a huge lead and put the ROI team into bat.

PCA secretary Khanna appointed as WPL panel member

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna has been appointed as a member of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) eight-member committee by the BCCI. A vacancy arose following Prabhjet Bhatia’s election as treasurer of BCCI, as he previously served as a member of the WPL committee. The third edition of WPL is going on at various venues in India.