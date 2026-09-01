Step inside Mouni Roy’s beautiful 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai featuring minimal décor and a cosy library
Here’s a sneak peek into Mouni Roy’s home in Mumbai, featuring minimalist décor, a personal library, and beautifully curated spaces with timeless charm.
Actor Mouni Roy, known for her iconic characters in television serials, gave a house tour to Farah Khan. She invited the director and her cook, Dilip, for lunch and meanwhile also gave a house tour of her 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai that overlooks Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful sanctuary.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Mouni Roy’s home
Mouni’s home welcomes you with a large beige door that opens into a massive open-layout designed living and dining space. The expansive living room is designed around comfort and understated sophistication. A large cream-toned sofa occupies the foreground, paired with a statement grey accent chair and a collection of sculptural coffee tables in different shapes. The dining area flows seamlessly into the living room, creating an open-plan entertaining space. A dark wooden dining table is surrounded by upholstered chairs in a muted grey-beige tone.
Mouni’s interiors are far from completely minimal. Instead, the neutral backdrop acts almost like a gallery for bold, characterful artwork and accessories. The striking black-and-white artwork with an organic, abstract pattern immediately draws attention. The use of mirrors is particularly effective. Reflective surfaces behind the dining area bounce light around the room, while the warm chandelier and recessed ceiling lights create a soft, golden glow in the evenings.
Into the cosy library
The corridor continues the home's warm, neutral language. Panelled wooden doors, cream walls and recessed ceiling lights give the hallway a quiet, hotel-like elegance. The hallway ascends into a tucked library that features Mouni’s love for reading.
Home office
Another room features a much more intimate, almost quiet European-inspired workspace. A simple wooden desk is paired with a light upholstered chair, while a tall floor lamp with a textured golden shade provides warmth. This space also has a well-lit and decorated temple.
Into the kitchen
The kitchen introduces the home's strongest colour moment through deep navy-blue cabinetry. The saturated blue creates a dramatic contrast against the white walls and pale marble-like backsplash, giving the otherwise neutral home a more contemporary edge.
Who is Mouni Roy?
Mouni Roy is an Indian actor who mainly works in Hindi television and movies. Widely known for her show Naagin and its sequels, she received several awards, including IIFA and ITA. Roy made her film debut with Gold in 2018, receiving a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More