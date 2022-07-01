Udaipur incident: Section 144 imposed in Haryana’s Mahendergarh
The Mahendergarh administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order situation over the Udaipur incident where a tailor was brutally murdered.
Mahendergarh DC Jai Krishan Abhir said Section 144 was imposed in the district in view of ensuring peace and stability as the district shares border with Rajasthan where a brutal murder took place.
“The police have been alerted. We have urged the people to maintain peace and law and order situation,” the DC added.
Clear cane dues by July 5: Haryana chief secretary to sugar mills
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the outstanding dues of about ₹314 crore will be cleared by the cooperative sugar mills by July 5. Similarly, the private sugar mills will also clear the dues soon.
He was presiding over the review meeting regarding payment of dues wherein he directed that the dues should be paid by the mills to cane growers within a stipulated time period.
An official spokesperson said a sum of ₹172.69 crore has been paid by Naraingarh Sugar Mills to the farmers for the 2021-22 season. The balance amount of ₹59.15 crore will be paid soon.
It was informed in the meeting that a subsidy of ₹78.92 crore has been given to cooperative sugar mills till May 2022 for the 2021-22 season. In addition, subsidy of about ₹57 crore was given to private mills, including ₹29.28 crore to Saraswati Sugar Mill, Yamunanagar; ₹12.84 crore to Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited, Bhadson; ₹8.6 crore to Naraingarh Sugar Mill and ₹6.39 crore to Assandh Mill.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics