Udhampur court awards 10 years RI to three accused in NDPS case

Principal sessions judge Udhampur (special judge under NDPS Act), Virinder Singh Bhau, on Thursday, awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to three accused in an NDPS case. All the three occupants of the car were arrested and an FIR was registered in Udhampur police station under Section 8/20 of NDPS Act (File)

The court also fined them ₹2 lakh.

The convicts were identified as Aadil Ahmad Tantray of Tantray Pora Anantnag, Abid Hussain Shah of Aishmuqam Anantnag and Chander Kant Dadrouji of Bandra in Maharashtra.

On July 5, 2021, Udhampur police, during routine checking at Jakhani Naka, on Jammu Srinagar Highway had intercepted a Tavera vehicle which was coming from Samroli. The vehicle was stopped after a chase and checking led to recovery of a white plastic bag kept in the boot space of the vehicle.

The bag contained cannabis like substance.

All the three occupants of the car were arrested and an FIR was registered in Udhampur police station under Section 8/20 of NDPS Act.