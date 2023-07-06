Any attack on Indian mission in London unacceptable: UK

London UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took to Twitter to declare that the safety of the staff at India’s diplomatic mission in the country is paramount. (AFP File Photo)

The UK government on Thursday declared that any direct attacks on the high commission of India in London are “completely unacceptable” amid anti-India attacks by Khalistani extremists emerging on social media channels.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly took to Twitter to declare that the safety of the staff at India’s diplomatic mission in the country is paramount.

His intervention follows threats and attacks targeted at Indian diplomatic missions in the US, Australia and Canada and some threatening posters emerging online with images of Indian high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Dr Shashank Vikram, the consul general of India in Birmingham.

“Any direct attacks on the Indian high commission in London are completely unacceptable,” said Cleverly.

“We have made clear to Vikram Doraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the high commission is paramount,” he said.

There has been a very visible metropolitan police security presence at India House in central London since the high commission building was targeted by Khalistani extremists, who tried to pull down the Indian tricolour and smashed windows back in March.

Cleverly responded by saying that the British government will work with the Met Police to “review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff”.

Cleverly’s latest statement this week follows Indian envoys and senior diplomats being threatened by Khalistani extremists in different parts of the world.