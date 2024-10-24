Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uklana MLA Naresh Selwal accuses SDO of misbehaviour

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 25, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The MLA alleged that he had called Uklana SDO Ravinder Kumar several times to apprise him about the power outages in villages in his constituency, but the SDO did not pick up.

Congress legislator from Uklana, Naresh Selwal has written to the Haryana chief secretary seeking action against his area’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) for allegedly misbehaving with him.

Congress legislator from Uklana, Naresh Selwal said when he visited the SDO’s office, asked him who gave us permission to enter the office. (HT File)
Congress legislator from Uklana, Naresh Selwal said when he visited the SDO’s office, asked him who gave us permission to enter the office. (HT File)

The MLA alleged that he had called Uklana SDO Ravinder Kumar several times to apprise him about the power outages in villages in his constituency, but the SDO did not pick up.

On October 22, he visited the SDO office. The MLA alleged that we he entered the office, the officer grew furious on seeing him and his supporters. “He asked us who gave us permission to enter the office. When I confronted him as to why he did not pick up my calls, the officer said there were 90 MLAs in the state and he could respond to each one,” Selwal alleged.

Refuting the allegations, SDO Ravinder Kumar wrote to the executive engineer (XEN) against the MLA Selwal. He alleged that Selwal and his aides entered his office without permission and then threatened to terminate him from service. “The people accompanying the MLA threatened to beat me up if I visited their village,” the SDO further alleged.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //